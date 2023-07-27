milpitas

Competing to win a job with Legoland Discovery Center in Milpitas

Applicants participated in Brick Factor 2023 for a chance to get a job as a master model builder

By Cameron Lallana

Applicants for a coveted position with Legoland Discovery Center Bay Area duked it out Thursday at Brick Factor 2023 in Milpitas. 

The aim of the hours-long competition: to find a new master model builder. 

Those builders are the ones who design and build the models decorating 28 Lego Discovery Centers around the world. 

The elimination-style competition challenges the applicants over three rounds of timed freestyle builds with one big curveball: they have to entertain kids while they do it. 

“It’s the most stressful job interview you’ve ever done,” said Alec Posta, the global master model builder for Legoland Discovery Center. “There’s kids coming in and moving things around, and throwing ideas at you.”

Posta said it could be difficult, but noted that dealing with kids is a major part of the job. 

“We want to see somebody who doesn’t even get annoyed when the kids do that. We want someone who embraces it, who incorporates ideas from kids into their models,” said Posta. 

The winner not only gets a chance to join the ranks of the master model builders, but also takes home a Lego trophy built by Posta.

