Friends Gather to Remember Bicyclist Fatally Struck in San Mateo County

A bicyclist who died after being hit by a car in San Mateo County Monday has been identified as a 37-year-old man from South San Francisco.

Friends of Lester Legarda gathered Tuesday to build a memorial on Old Cañada Road near the historic Filoli house, where the avid skater and cyclist was fatally struck

"He has a huge significant in Bay Area skateboarding - any skateboarder knows who he is," friend Kevin Ramos said. "We're going to miss him a lot. There's going to be a huge gap in our community without him being here."

Lissa Cresson, a member of the Pen Velo cycling club Legarda was a part of, remembers he was "always so happy to be on his bike and meeting people in the club."

Legarda is the latest cyclist to be struck and killed in the Bay Area.

The California Highway Patrol said an Acura sedan was traveling northbound on Old Cañada Road late Monday when it hit Legarda, who was riding in the same direction. Legarda died at the scene and the incident is under investigation.

Pen Velo club members said Old Cañada Road was considered one of the safest routes for cyclists, but in recent years they have lost a number of members and have seen more cars flying through with no regard to those sharing the road with them.

Legarda's death comes days after champion cyclist Ethan Boyes was also struck and killed in San Francisco's Presidio. And in San Jose this week, a cyclist survived a hit-and-run collision near North First Street and Interstate 880.