‘Let's Glow' displays to light up San Francisco ahead of the holiday season

San Francisco is getting ready for the return of a dazzling display that's only expected to be bigger and brighter than ever ahead of the holidays.

If you've seen the city's "Let's Glow" projection displays in the past, this year you're in for a real treat and even a party atmosphere.

Melissa Buckminster from the Downtown SF Partnership described "Let's Glow" as "the largest holiday projection mapping festival in the country," kicking off on December 6th at 7 p.m.

Including the Ferry Building and Financial District, the projections will reach Yerba Buena and the East Cut this year. They will also host a holiday block party on Front Street on December 13th, similar to the successful "Nightmare on Front Street" party on Halloween night.

Last year, "Let's Glow" brought in 67,000 attendees and $8 million in revenue for San Francisco.