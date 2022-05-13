Levi's Stadium Gearing Up for Coldplay Concert

It’s been 1,001 days since a concert was held at Levi’s Stadium and add a couple of more before Coldplay takes the stage on Sunday.

Crews have been working frantically to get the stage set up for the popular band and the 50,000 fans that will be crowding in on Sunday.

We’re told the concert billed as ‘Music Of The Spheres’ is sold out and it was originally scheduled for April 23.

While organizers are still recommending people take COVID-19 precautions, there are no COVID-19 restrictions. The biggest hurdle was the city revamping the noise ordinance and curfew from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“We’re excited that we were able to lift the curfew, so that we didn’t lose this show because we couldn’t have had it on a Sunday night if we hadn’t done that,” said Santa Clara councilmember Karen Hardy.

“It also means the thousands of jobs that return to Santa Clara. It means hotels ‘sold out.’ Restaurants jammed packed. The return of ‘live’ events for all of us is a great thing,” said 49ers President Al Guido.

There are still some future political issues to work out regarding the noise curfew. But it's in place for Coldplay this Sunday, what organizers call the busiest concert season ever at Levi’s Stadium, which will include appearances by The Weeknd and Elton John.