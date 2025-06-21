Thousands pack Levi's Stadium for Metallica M72 World Tour

Tens of thousands of Metallica fans poured into Levi's Stadium on Friday for the M72 World Tour.

Fans lined up as early as 3 a.m. to be the first to get their hands on some limited edition merchandise. Some said it was worth the 11-hour wait.

"Part of the fun of showing up early for a Metallica concert is that you get to connect with people who have similar interests and tastes," said Sean Merriman of San Leandro.

The Bay Area band has been on a world tour for three years, and will now perform a two-night spectacular locally.

The band has promised that there will be no repeats in the set list or opening acts.

For two hours each night, the band will move around the circular stage, which is wired with four different drum kits, to give fans an up-close, personal experience.

The Bay Area band has been delivering hits for more than four decades, leaving fans with a lot of memories.

" I loved them so much," said Adam Potter of Walnut Creek. "I got my first album in '83. A record right out of the box, and I first saw them in concert in '86."

Metallica's music has struck a chord with several generations. Nolan Korando of Sonora said the concert is a family affair.

"I grew up listening to Metallica and my kids like Metallica. We've already been to one concert this year," he said.

Many fans said they plan to be back for the band's second concert on Sunday.

Tickets are still available for the concerts, ranging from $70 to $1,800.

The City of Santa Clara's curfew is 11 p.m. on Friday and 10 p.m. on Sunday, which is when the city is expecting the shows to "fade to black."