San Jose

LGBTQ students, parents demand changes and support at SJUSD

By Stephanie Magallon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Parents and teachers say some LGBTQ+ students and staff in the San Jose Unified School District are dealing with discrimination and bullying.

On Thursday night, they rallied before the school board meeting, demanding change.

They want programs and platforms that better support LGBTQ+ students. They’re also demanding an LGBTQ advisory committee that can report to the board, an LGBTQ site liaison on every campus, gender training for all employees and an updated policy for LGBTQ+ students.

news 14 hours ago

Twitter Is a More Dangerous Platform for the LGBTQ Community Now Than It Was a Year Ago, GLAAD Finds

LGBTQ+ Jun 14

Watch: Bay Area author shares insight on LGBTQ+ inclusion, acceptance

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Later Thursday night, the district is set to pass a resolution recognizing Pride Month but parents and staff said that’s not enough.

Not everyone agrees. Some parents say they believe teachers are forcing their beliefs and morals onto students and any LGBTQ program should be voted on by parents.

Stephanie Magallon has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us