LGBTQ students, parents demand changes and support at SJUSD

Parents and teachers say some LGBTQ+ students and staff in the San Jose Unified School District are dealing with discrimination and bullying.

On Thursday night, they rallied before the school board meeting, demanding change.

They want programs and platforms that better support LGBTQ+ students. They’re also demanding an LGBTQ advisory committee that can report to the board, an LGBTQ site liaison on every campus, gender training for all employees and an updated policy for LGBTQ+ students.

Later Thursday night, the district is set to pass a resolution recognizing Pride Month but parents and staff said that’s not enough.

Not everyone agrees. Some parents say they believe teachers are forcing their beliefs and morals onto students and any LGBTQ program should be voted on by parents.

