‘Liberation Day' tariffs cause sticker shock to some across Bay Area

By Emma Goss | NBC Bay Area

President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs are causing sticker shock to many consumers across the Bay Area.

Many have since rushed to buy new cars over the last few days before 25% tariffs on auto imports kick in

"I think the tariffs really pushed us into, we were coming just to look, and here we end up purchasing, so we weren't expecting that but we did it," said Alan Wilens of Menlo Park.

Emma Goss has the full details in the report above.

