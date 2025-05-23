Pacifica

Liccardo calls on White House to restore coastal infrastructure funding

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Congressman Sam Liccardo is calling on the White House to restore funds that help address coastal erosion.

Liccardo, former mayor of San Jose, held a news conference at the Pacifica boardwalk, along with Pacifica Mayor Sue Beckmeyer to announce new legislation that would restore what he called a critical program.

Last month, the Trump administration canceled a FEMA grant program designed to boost infrastructure called Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC).

"It's cruel and chaotic to not invest in preventative measures we all know we critically need to prevent the harm from these storms," Liccardo said Friday.

Because of the cancellation, Pacifica lost a $50 million grant to help shore up it's collapsing coastline. Liccardo is co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill to restore those federal grant funds.

When FEMA pulled the funds, they called the program wasteful and ineffective.

