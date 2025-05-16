Liccardo pitches bill to protect Congressionally-approved funding for programs

South Bay Congressman Sam Liccardo introduced a bill Thursday aimed at helping people fight back against the Trump administration.

Liccardo, who represents California's 16th Congressional district, said if his proposal is approved, people would be able to under certain circumstances sue the Trump administration -- specifically for when the White House cuts Congressionally approved funding.

"We have to put a bulwark up to against this kind of authoritarian push, to protect our constitution and our communities," Liccardo said.

Many Democrats said they will not sit idly by as the Trump administration continues to slash funding for programs that has already been approved by Congress. The Democrats are referring to recent cuts primarily made by the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Liccardo said his proposal will ensure the money that is Congressionally approved ends up going to those programs. And if it doesn't, the bill would allow local jurisdictions and individuals to sue specific members of the administration.

For example, if someone's childcare was subsidized by the government and is now being pulled by DOGE, they could sue members of the administration like Elon Musk, who heads DOGE, or other officials.

"I'm glad that something is happening because Congress is just going to give away its power more and more unless there are these pieces of legislation," said Margaret Russell, a member of Santa Clara University's law faculty.

Russell said the bill focused on preserving the Constitutional "Separation of Powers" doctrine.

"What the Trump administration is doing, as the executive branch is violating the Constitution, very clearly and very specifically by interfering with spending powers and allocation of funds as that belongs in the Constitution to Congress," Russell said.

Liccardo does not think his proposal will pass anytime soon in a Republican-controlled Congress. But he believes the bill will pressure his colleagues across the aisle.

Liccardo notes the GOP is trying to pass a budget and said they can only do that with help from Democrats.

"Nobody on the Democratic side is going to help them [pass a budget] unless we know that this administration is going to be bound by the budget that we pass," Liccardo said.