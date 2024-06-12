License plate readers lead to arrests in San Francisco, city leaders say

A network of newly installed automated license plate reader cameras is already leading to arrests in San Francisco, according to city leaders.

Right now, 100 automated license plate readers are installed in San Francisco and 300 more are coming.

“I think here using technology to be able to track evidence across county borders is an intelligent move,” said Alex Sinclair with Willow on the Green.

About 100 license plate reader camera are installed now up and running around the city. While 300 more should be operational by July.

“I think this is the first step to a holistic approach," Sinclair said. "It's very clear from on the ground mindset that its not just about catching organized crime, it’s also about dealing with mental health, that is a strong standpoint of where a lot of theft is happening."

In a prepared statement posted on social media on Wednesday, San Francisco police chief Bill Scott outlined how much the tech has helped the department. He said police received hits on stolen or wanted vehicles, recovered property and made arrests.

But some groups have raised concerns about the technology.

“Our big concern about automated license plate readers is that they are by definition, mass surveillance. They are not targeted, they are not based on a suspected, they are not based on probable cause that individual committed a crime,” said Matthew Guariglia with Electronic Frontier Foundation.

The automated license plate reader cameras were funded by a $17.3 million grant from the state’s organized retail theft grant program.