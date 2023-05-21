VTA Light Rail Hits San Jose Police Patrol Car, Injures Officer

A San Jose officer is in the hospital after a VTA light rail hit his patrol car Saturday at around 10:50 p.m. on Alum Rock and N. Capitol Avenues, according to police.

The officer was trapped in his car after the collision, and the San Jose Fire department had to extract him before they could transport him to the hospital.

Police told NBC Bay Area Sunday morning the officer suffered non life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the collision is underway.