Light Rain Expected Wednesday and Thursday

Rain is expected to fall between 5 a.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Thursday

The amount of rain expected to fall Wednesday and Thursday is not expected to have any dramatic effect on reservoir levels or on drought conditions.

The National Weather Service released a rainfall map early Wednesday of how much rain is expected to fall between 5 a.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Thursday.

The highest forecast totals are north of the bay in Sonoma and Napa counties, where the cities of Santa Rosa and Napa could see between .25 and .5 of an inch of rain during the 32-hour period.

Four other locales -- San Rafael, Fairfield, San Francisco and Half Moon Bay -- may see between .1 and .25 of an inch. The rest of the region, including South and East Bay, Stockton and Big Sur, will see less than .1 of an inch.

