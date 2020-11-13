Lil' Nas X Is a Futuristic Santa in New ‘Holiday' Music Video

The two-time Grammy Award winner released a futuristic, Christmas-themed video for his first single in over a year

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Lil’ Nas X is going from the Old Town Road to the North Pole.

The two-time Grammy Award winner released a festive and futuristic music video on Friday the 13th for his first single in over a year — the holiday-themed and aptly titled “Holiday.” In it, the rapper plays several characters, including Jolly Old St. Nicholas 200 years into the future.

After just 10 hours on YouTube, the music video racked up more than 700,000 views. Though several naughty references will probably exclude it from the traditional Bing Crosby-Mariah Carey holiday playlists for family Christmas dinners. Lil’ Nas X does, however, score points with gay and Black listeners for celebrating his trailblazing success.

“Nobody tried to let me in, nobody opened doors,” he raps, appearing to refer to the lack of initial support for “Old Town Road” by the country music industry and the backlash from the hip-hop community after he came out.

Local

gatherings 22 mins ago

CA Governor Says He Should Not Have Attended Dinner Party

San Jose 1 hour ago

San Jose Police Seek Suspects in Beating of FoodMaxx Clerk

“Why do people act like Lil’ Nas X being a black gay rapper isn’t a big deal? It most definitely is,” one fan wrote Twitter after the release of “Holiday.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us