‘Lilo & Stitch' opens with record-setting $183 Million

Disney's "Lilo & Stitch'' scored the biggest Memorial Day opening of all time, hauling in $183 million over the four-day weekend to lap Tom Cruise's eighth and final "Mission Impossible'' film, according to updated industry estimates released today.

The children's science fiction comedy is a live-action remake of Disney's 2002 "Lilo & Stitch,'' which was fully animated. The franchise has also featured numerous sequels and a television show. The new film was directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and stars 7-year-old Maia Kealoha as a young girl who adopts an alien experiment she mistakes for a dog and names Stitch.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Meanwhile, "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'' opened with $77.5 million this weekend in theaters in the United States and Canada, Comscore reported. That's the largest opening for the long-running spy franchise, which began in 1996, topping 2018's "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout.''

Together, the two films fueled the biggest Memorial Day weekend box office in North American history, with about $325 million in tickets likely to be sold by the end of Monday's holiday. The previous record was 2013's $306 million, led by "Fast & Furious 6'' and "The Hangover Part III.''

Third place went to last weekend's top-grossing film, "Final Destination Bloodlines,'' which grossed $23.9 million Friday through Monday in its second weekend in theaters.

"Thunderbolts'' was fourth with $11.8 million in its fourth week, followed by "Sinners,'' which added another $11 million in its sixth week.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases were "The Last Rodeo'' ($6.2 million), "Friendship'' ($5.7 million), "A Minecraft Movie'' ($2.7 million), "The Accountant 2'' ($2.5 million) and "Hurry Up Tomorrow'' ($860,000).