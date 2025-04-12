Mendocino County

Lineup announced for Mendocino Music Festival

The nearly month-long festival in July will feature Grammy Award winners and artists across genres

By Bay City News | Sarah Stierch

FILE: Attendees outside the concert tent on the Mendocino Headlands during the 38th year of the Mendocino Music Festival in Mendocino, Calif., in July 2024. (Katherine Ann Rowlands/Bay City News)
(Katherine Ann Rowlands/Bay City News)

The lineup has been released for the Mendocino Music Festival with Grammy Award winners Charlie Musselwhite and the Villalobos Brothers, and an international lineup of artists ranging from classical to country headlining.

The Festival Orchestra, Chamber and Choir, which comprises musicians from throughout Northern California, will perform with conductors Allan Pollack, Ryan Murray and Francesco Lecce-Chong. Pianists James D'Leon, Keisuke Nakagoshi, Sergey Belyavsky and Rachel Breen, the Calder String Quartet and violinist Julian Rhee will also perform.

Additional performers include country singer-songwriter Kelsey Waldon, a cappella group Side Note, R&B singer Jackie Venson, indie favorites Foxglove, jazz group the Julian Pollack Trio, jazz and blues singer Kim Nalley, big band singer Maiya Sykes, country-bluegrass group Charlie Torch, Appalachian bluegrass group the Foghorn Stringband and Celtic rock band Skerryvore.

The composer and conductor Igor Stravinsky will serve as a touchstone for the festival, with tributes and performances of his works taking place throughout the festival.

The nearly month-long festival takes place Jul. 12-26 in the town of Mendocino. Music lovers can enjoy oceanside views with their concerts, as the main concert tent is centered on the Mendocino Headlands, a cliffside park adjacent to the Pacific Ocean.

Additional activities include a children's day camp, lectures and film screenings, a Cajun/Zydeco gala celebration, dinner parties at local restaurants and more.

Tickets start at $25 and go on sale May 5. More information can be found at mendocinomusic.org.

