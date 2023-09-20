Liquidation sale begins at San Francisco Nordstrom

There is still have time to shop for deals at the Nordstrom in San Francisco before it closes for good.

The store is gutting its showroom floor and selling off fixtures as part of a last minute liquidation sale. There are things like chairs, mannequins and towel warmers for sale.

Nordstrom’s flagship store at San Francisco Centre closed last month.

The retail giant is leaving San Francisco after 35 years, citing the changing shopping dynamics in downtown.

The liquidation sale runs through Saturday, Sept. 30.