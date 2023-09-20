San Francisco

Liquidation sale begins at San Francisco Nordstrom

By Kristine Flores

NBC Universal, Inc.

There is still have time to shop for deals at the Nordstrom in San Francisco before it closes for good.

The store is gutting its showroom floor and selling off fixtures as part of a last minute liquidation sale. There are things like chairs, mannequins and towel warmers for sale.

Nordstrom’s flagship store at San Francisco Centre closed last month.

San Francisco Aug 27

End of an era as Nordstrom closes downtown San Francisco store

San Francisco May 2

Nordstrom to Close Both Stores in Downtown San Francisco

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The retail giant is leaving San Francisco after 35 years, citing the changing shopping dynamics in downtown.

The liquidation sale runs through Saturday, Sept. 30.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us