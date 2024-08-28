Concord

Viral TikTok videos help Concord beauty shop deter thieves and increase sales

By Jodi Hernandez

A Contra Costa County business is putting thieves on notice by posting video of them stealing on TikTok.

The business said its social media strategy is working with thefts now down, sales increasing, and the videos going viral.

"We're not going to call the police over a $15 box of lashes, but at the same time we have to protect ourselves and find ways to improve and not have theft become a bigger issue," said Edwin Ramirez of Lis Cosmetics in Concord.

Owner Hilda Lisbeth said thieves mostly take lashes. The store started locking up the product, but the thefts continued.

Ramirez, who is Lisbeth's son, came up with a different deterrent by posting the alleged thieves on TikTok.

"So just how they're improving their tactics on how to steal, we had to improve our tactics on how to stop the stealing," Ramirez said.

The TikTok videos have gone viral by getting millions of views, which has sparked an influx of sales and online orders.

Ramirez said people have come into the store after seeing the TikTok videos to offer support and make purchases.

Lis Cosmetics has a sign up at its entrance warning would-be thieves of the consequences.

"It's sad that it has to come to that for them to stop stealing, but then sometimes you have to hold them accountable," Ramirez said. "And that's what we have to do now."

The mother-and-son duo said shoplifting has gone from every other day to every other week, nearly a complete makeover.

Raj Mathai speaks with Edwin Ramirez and Hilda Perez of Lis Cosmetics on their new plan to stop shoplifting.

