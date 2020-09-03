List: Bay Area Cooling Centers Open for Hot Labor Day Weekend

With temperatures reaching or approaching triple digits across the Bay Area over the Labor Day weekend, some regions will open cooling centers for residents vulnerable to the excessive heat.

The centers will be limited in capacity due to the current COVID-19 public health orders, and health screenings will be conducted before people are allowed to enter.

Santa Clara County cooling center open Saturday, Sunday and Monday:

Centennial Recreation Center, 171 W. Edmundson Ave., Morgan Hill, noon-5 p.m.

For more information on how to stay cool, visit bit.ly/heatsafetytipsSCC.

San Mateo County cooling centers:

County libraries are available as cooling centers. Locations and operating hours here.

Community Room, City Hall, 2415 University Ave., East Palo Alto, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Senior Center, 2645 Alameda de las Pulgas, San Mateo, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

King Community Center, 725 Monte Diablo, San Mateo, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information on how to stay safe during the heat wave and to avoid heat-related illness, visit www.CDC.gov/ExtremeHeat

Solano County cooling centers: