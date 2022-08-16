List: Cooling Centers Open During Bay Area Heat Wave

Several cooling centers will be open this week across the Bay Area with temperatures expected to rise into the upper 90s and 100s in some places.

Here's a breakdown of cooling centers announced. We'll be updating with more locations when officials release details on any other centers.

Santa Clara County Cooling Centers

Santa Clara County libraries are open during normal hours to provide residents relief from the heat. For a full list of library locations and hours, visit sccgov.org.

Campbell Cooling Centers

Campbell Community Center, 1 W. Campbell Ave., E-42 board room, noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Attendees will need to self screen for COVID-19, and masks are strongly recommended. Tables and chairs provided.

Contra Costa County Cooling Centers

County Employment and Human Services (EHSD). EHSD will be offering three public lobbies as places to cool on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Face coverings are required in these spaces, regardless of vaccination status:

151 Sand Creek Road, Suite A, Brentwood

1305 Macdonald Ave., Richmond

40 Douglas Drive, Martinez

Brentwood Cooling Centers

Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St. will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.