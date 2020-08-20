List: Bay Area Evacuation Orders Due to Wildfires

Dozens of lightning-sparked wildfires have forced tens of thousands of residents to leave their homes. Here's a breakdown of the current evacuation orders and warnings issued by officials.

Most recent alerts:

The area of Zayante Canyon in Santa Cruz County ordered to evacuate

CZU Complex: San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties

Santa Cruz County Evacuation Orders

Zayante Canyon

All areas of Felton

Area of Ben Lomond

Area of Lompico

Davenport South to the city limits, including Davenport, Davenport Landing, Coast Road etc.

Area of Alba Road

Area of Hubbard Gulch and

Area of Fanning Grade

upper San Lorenzo Valley

Boulder Creek Golf Course

Waterman Gap Loop

Heartwood Hill

Lodge Road

Community of Kings Highway

Lower Jamison Creek

Gallion Heights

Fallen Leaf Neighborhood

Foxglove Lane

Big Basin State Park

Last Chance Road

Las Cumbres Road

Whitehouse Canyon Road

Everyone on Empire Grade Road

Felton Empire north

All of Pine Flat Road

All of Ice Cream Grade

Bonny Doon Road, in between Pine Flat Road, Martin Road, and all associated side streets are under an evacuation order.

Bonny Doon south of Ice Cream Grade, to include Pine Flat Road South

Santa Cruz County Evacuation Warnings

Areas south of Bear Creek between Hwy. 9 and Hwy. 17 and down to the city limits of Santa Cruz

Everyone west of Highway 17

Areas West of Hwy 9 to Empire Grade

South from Bear Creek Road to Felton, including Ben Lomond

San Mateo County Evacuation Orders

Butano State Park area, including Barranca Knolls Community

Butano Creek Drainage

Loma Mar/Deaborn Park area

Pescadero Creek County Park area

Butano Community area

South Skyline Blvd. area near Hwy 9

Russian Ridge Open Space Reserve Area

Middleton Tract Area

Portola Redwoods State Park

Portola Heights Community

An evacuation center has been set up at Pescadero High School, which is located at 360 Butano Cutoff in Pescadero.

Another evacuation center has been set up at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds at 2601 E Lake Ave. where disaster service workers are on site to assist residents.

LNU Complex: Sonoma, Napa, Solano counties

Sonoma County Evacuations

The following areas of Sonoma County are under evacuation orders:

Bennett View Drive, Mt. Taylor Drive, Fable Court and Raymonde Way in Santa Rosa

North of Austin Creek Recreational area

East of The Cedars

Mill Creek Road west of the intersection of Puccioni Road

South of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road

West of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road

North of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road

East of the East Austin Creek (the actual creek)

The following areas of Sonoma County are under evacuation warnings:

Meyers Fire - Evacuation Zone 1C1

All areas east of the Sonoma coast to the south fork of the Gualala River. South of Kruse Ranch Road and Howser Bridge Road to Fort Ross Road.

Walbridge Fire - Evacuation Zone 4B1 (Northern Forestville)

All areas south of River Road from Martinelli Road to Trenton Road

West of Covey Road

North of Front Street/Highway 116

East of Martinelli Road

Walbridge Fire - Evacuation Zone 2K2

All areas south of Highway 101

East of the Russian River to the Windsor Town limits

North of where Windsor River Road dead ends extending west to the Russian River

Meyers Fire - Evacuation Zone 1E3

All areas south of the Russian River

West of Bohemian Highway

North and east of Coleman Valley Road and Willow Creek Road

Meyers Fire - Evacuation Zone 1E1

All areas south and west of Willow Creek Road

North of Coleman Valley Road and Wright Hill Road

East of the California Coast National Monument (BLM property)

Meyers Fire - County Evacuation Zone 1F1

All areas east of Bohemian Highway

North of Graton Road and Harrison Grade Road

West of Harrison Grade Road, Green Valley Road and Highway 116

South of the Russian River

Meyers Fire - County Evacuation Zone 1F2

All areas south of the Russian River

East and north of Highway 116 (Pocket Canyon)

West of Martinelli Road

Walbridge Fire - County Evacuation Zone 4A1

All areas east of the Russian River

North of River Road

West of Trenton Healdsburg Road and Eastside Road

South of the area between the western dead end of Windsor River Road and the Russian River

West of Meyers Grade Road to the coast

South of Fort Ross Road

North of Russian Gulch State Beach

North of Austin Creek Recreational area

East of Cedars

West of Mill Creek Road

South of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road

Napa County Evacuations

Evacuation orders are in place for the following areas of Napa County:

Highway 29 at the Lake County line to Silverado Trail, Silverado Trail to Highway 128, Highway 128 to Chiles Pope Valley Road, Chiles Pope Valley Road to Pope Valley Road, Pope Valley Road to Butts Canyon Road, and Butts Canyon Road to the county line. This includes the communities of Angwin and Deer Park.

Highway 121 (Monticello Road) - from Wooden Valley Road to Vichy Avenue

Highway 121 (Monticello Road) - from Wooden Valley Road to Silverado Trail

Pope Valley Road - from Aetna Springs Road to Chiles Pope Valley Road

Aetna Springs Road - from Pope Valley to the dead end

Butts Canyon Road - from Aetna Springs Road to the Lake County line

James Creek Road - from Butts Canyon Road to the dead end

Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road

Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road

Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road

All of Hennessey Ridge Road

From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Road, including the community of Circle Oaks

Atlas Peak from the Bubbling Well Pet Cemetery at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd. to the dead end

From Loma Vista Road/Soda Canyon Road to the dead end

All of Steel Canyon Road from Highway 128 to an including the Berryessa Highlands Sub Division

Wragg Canyon Road from Highway 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort

Chiles Pope Valley Road from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road

Evacuation warnings are in place for the following areas of Napa County:

Monticello Road from Vichy Avenue to Silverado Trail

Ink Grade - from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road

Howell Mountain Road - from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road

An evacuation center has been established at Crosswalk Community Church, which is located at 2590 First St. in Napa. An animal evacuation center is located at the Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Court in Napa.

Solano County Evacuations

Evacuation orders are in effect for the following areas of Solano County:

All non-mission essential personnel from Travis Air Force Base through the North and South Gates

Paradise Valley neighborhood

Rolling Hills neighborhood

Rancho Solano and Sanctuary neighborhoods

Evacuation notification for residents in northeast Vacaville that includes the following streets: Browns Valley Road from Shelton Lane South to Brown Street on the west side, Vine Street and Vine Street estates, Gibson Canyon Road, Fruitvale Road to N. Orchard Avene

Shelton Lane and North and West Browns Valley Road in Vacaville; North of Gates Canyon Road to Quail Canyon Road; all of Pleasants Valley Road and connecting streets/roads; all of the English Hills area of Vacaville; and all of the Solar Hills and Gibson Canyon Road areas

Areas of Rockville Road, Suisun Valley Road, Gordon Valley Road, Wooden Valley Road, Clayton Road and Mankas Corner in Fairfield

Lake County Evacuations

Evacuation orders are in effect for the following areas of Lake County:

Areas in and around Hidden Valley Lake and Jerusalem Valley, including north of Butts Canyon Road, south of Hofacker Lane to Morgan Valley Road, east of Highway 29 and west of the Lake/Napa County line

Evacuation Centers

Lambrecht Fields - Petersen Road, Suisun City

Rodriguez High School

Vacaville Ice Rink, 551 Davis Street, Vacaville

McBride Senior Center, 91 Town Square Place, Vacaville

Sierra Vista School- 301 Bel Air Drive Vacaville

Ulatis Community Center, 1000 Ulatis Drive, Vacaville

Will C. Wood High School, 998 Marshall Road, Vacaville

Joseph Nelson Community Center, 611 Village Center Drive, Suisun

Lambrecht Sports Complex, Lambrecht Drive, Suisun

Old Walmart Parking Lot, 300 Chadbourne Road, Fairfield Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, 2948 Rockville Road, Fairfield

Vallejo Fairgrounds, 900 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo (Large animals allowed)

In Sonoma County, the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds is being used as an evacuation point where evacuees may find information on where they can go.

SCU Complex: Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties

Alameda/Stanislaus counties

Evacuation orders in effect for the following areas:

Frank Raines Park to Mines Road

Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road

All of Mines Road, south of Mile Marker 10 to the county line (Alameda County)

All areas of Diablo Grande Parkway and the Diablo Grande Community (Alameda County)

Evacuation warnings issued for following areas in Alameda County:

Mill Creek Road in Fremont

Evacuation warnings have been issued in the following areas in Stanislaus County:

Diablo Grande Parkway and the Diablo Community to the Stanislaus/Merced County line

West of I-5

North of Stanislaus/Merced County line

East of Santa Clara County line

San Joaquin Evacuations

Evacuation orders are in place in San Joaquin County for the following areas:

South of West Corral Hollow Road to Stanislaus County line west of I-580 to Alameda County line east of Alameda County line to I-580 and the Stanislaus County line.

Evacuation warnings are in place for the following areas in San Joaquin County:

North of West Corral Hollow Road to I-580 East of the Alameda Ccounty line to I-580.

All of PAR Estates which are the following streets: W. Vernalis Road, Bernard Drive, Stearman Road, Brichetto Court, Stearman Court, S. Chrisman Road south of I-580, and the Tracy Golf & Country Club

Santa Clara County

Evacuation orders are in place for the following areas in Santa Clara County:

North of Highway 130 to Santa Clara County line

West of San Antonio Valley Road

West of Mines Road to Santa Clara County line

East of 3 Springs Road and Mt. Hamilton Road

South of Santa Clara County line

Following unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County east of the city of San Jose

East of Ed Levine County Park, Felter Road, Sierra Road, Toyon Avenue, and Mt. Hamilton Road to 3 Springs Road

North of Mt. Hamilton Road to 3 Springs Road

South of Santa Clara County Line

West of fire perimeter

East of San Jose City limits

South of Mt. Hamilton Road

North of Metcalf Road and San Felipe Road, east to the county line

East of San Antonio Valley Road to Del Puerto Canyon Road to the county line

South of Stanislaus County between Santa Clara County line and I-5

West of I-5 north of Stanislaus/Merced County line

North of Stanislaus/Merced County line

East of Santa Clara County line

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following areas in Santa Clara County:

East of Shingle Valley Road and everything east of Anderson Lake, east of Coyote Creek, east of Coyote Reservoir, east of Roop Road, east of Leavesley Road, east of Crews Road, east of Ferguson Road

East and north of Highway 152

West of Merced County line, north of Highway 152

South of Metcalf Road at Shingle Valley Road, east to the Stanislaus County line

Evacuation Centers:

Creekside Middle School at 535 Peregrine Dr. in Patterson

Milpitas Library at 160 N. Main St. in Milpitas

