List: Bay Area Evacuation Orders Due to Wildfires

Dozens of lightning-sparked wildfires have forced tens of thousands of residents to leave their homes. Here's a breakdown of the current evacuation orders and warnings issued by officials.
Most recent alerts:
- The area of Zayante Canyon in Santa Cruz County ordered to evacuate
CZU Complex: San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties
Santa Cruz County Evacuation Orders
- Zayante Canyon
- All areas of Felton
- Area of Ben Lomond
- Area of Lompico
- Davenport South to the city limits, including Davenport, Davenport Landing, Coast Road etc.
- Area of Alba Road
- Area of Hubbard Gulch and
- Area of Fanning Grade
- upper San Lorenzo Valley
- Boulder Creek Golf Course
- Waterman Gap Loop
- Heartwood Hill
- Lodge Road
- Community of Kings Highway
- Lower Jamison Creek
- Gallion Heights
- Fallen Leaf Neighborhood
- Foxglove Lane
- Big Basin State Park
- Last Chance Road
- Las Cumbres Road
- Whitehouse Canyon Road
- Everyone on Empire Grade Road
- Felton Empire north
- All of Pine Flat Road
- All of Ice Cream Grade
- Bonny Doon Road, in between Pine Flat Road, Martin Road, and all associated side streets are under an evacuation order.
- Bonny Doon south of Ice Cream Grade, to include Pine Flat Road South
- Santa Cruz County Evacuation Warnings
- Areas south of Bear Creek between Hwy. 9 and Hwy. 17 and down to the city limits of Santa Cruz
- Everyone west of Highway 17
- Areas West of Hwy 9 to Empire Grade
- South from Bear Creek Road to Felton, including Ben Lomond
San Mateo County Evacuation Orders
- Butano State Park area, including Barranca Knolls Community
- Butano Creek Drainage
- Loma Mar/Deaborn Park area
- Pescadero Creek County Park area
- Butano Community area
- South Skyline Blvd. area near Hwy 9
- Russian Ridge Open Space Reserve Area
- Middleton Tract Area
- Portola Redwoods State Park
- Portola Heights Community
An evacuation center has been set up at Pescadero High School, which is located at 360 Butano Cutoff in Pescadero.
Another evacuation center has been set up at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds at 2601 E Lake Ave. where disaster service workers are on site to assist residents.
LNU Complex: Sonoma, Napa, Solano counties
Sonoma County Evacuations
The following areas of Sonoma County are under evacuation orders:
- Bennett View Drive, Mt. Taylor Drive, Fable Court and Raymonde Way in Santa Rosa
- North of Austin Creek Recreational area
- East of The Cedars
- Mill Creek Road west of the intersection of Puccioni Road
- South of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road
- West of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road
- North of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road
- East of the East Austin Creek (the actual creek)
The following areas of Sonoma County are under evacuation warnings:
- Meyers Fire - Evacuation Zone 1C1
- All areas east of the Sonoma coast to the south fork of the Gualala River. South of Kruse Ranch Road and Howser Bridge Road to Fort Ross Road.
- Walbridge Fire - Evacuation Zone 4B1 (Northern Forestville)
- All areas south of River Road from Martinelli Road to Trenton Road
- West of Covey Road
- North of Front Street/Highway 116
- East of Martinelli Road
- Walbridge Fire - Evacuation Zone 2K2
- All areas south of Highway 101
- East of the Russian River to the Windsor Town limits
- North of where Windsor River Road dead ends extending west to the Russian River
- Meyers Fire - Evacuation Zone 1E3
- All areas south of the Russian River
- West of Bohemian Highway
- North and east of Coleman Valley Road and Willow Creek Road
- Meyers Fire - Evacuation Zone 1E1
- All areas south and west of Willow Creek Road
- North of Coleman Valley Road and Wright Hill Road
- East of the California Coast National Monument (BLM property)
- Meyers Fire - County Evacuation Zone 1F1
- All areas east of Bohemian Highway
- North of Graton Road and Harrison Grade Road
- West of Harrison Grade Road, Green Valley Road and Highway 116
- South of the Russian River
- Meyers Fire - County Evacuation Zone 1F2
- All areas south of the Russian River
- East and north of Highway 116 (Pocket Canyon)
- West of Martinelli Road
- Walbridge Fire - County Evacuation Zone 4A1
- All areas east of the Russian River
- North of River Road
- West of Trenton Healdsburg Road and Eastside Road
- South of the area between the western dead end of Windsor River Road and the Russian River
- West of Meyers Grade Road to the coast
- South of Fort Ross Road
- North of Russian Gulch State Beach
- North of Austin Creek Recreational area
- East of Cedars
- West of Mill Creek Road
- South of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road
Napa County Evacuations
Evacuation orders are in place for the following areas of Napa County:
- Highway 29 at the Lake County line to Silverado Trail, Silverado Trail to Highway 128, Highway 128 to Chiles Pope Valley Road, Chiles Pope Valley Road to Pope Valley Road, Pope Valley Road to Butts Canyon Road, and Butts Canyon Road to the county line. This includes the communities of Angwin and Deer Park.
- Highway 121 (Monticello Road) - from Wooden Valley Road to Vichy Avenue
- Highway 121 (Monticello Road) - from Wooden Valley Road to Silverado Trail
- Pope Valley Road - from Aetna Springs Road to Chiles Pope Valley Road
- Aetna Springs Road - from Pope Valley to the dead end
- Butts Canyon Road - from Aetna Springs Road to the Lake County line
- James Creek Road - from Butts Canyon Road to the dead end
- Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road
- Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road
- Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road
- All of Hennessey Ridge Road
- From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Road, including the community of Circle Oaks
- Atlas Peak from the Bubbling Well Pet Cemetery at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd. to the dead end
- From Loma Vista Road/Soda Canyon Road to the dead end
- All of Steel Canyon Road from Highway 128 to an including the Berryessa Highlands Sub Division
- Wragg Canyon Road from Highway 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort
- Chiles Pope Valley Road from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road
Evacuation warnings are in place for the following areas of Napa County:
- Monticello Road from Vichy Avenue to Silverado Trail
- Ink Grade - from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road
- Howell Mountain Road - from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road
An evacuation center has been established at Crosswalk Community Church, which is located at 2590 First St. in Napa. An animal evacuation center is located at the Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Court in Napa.
Solano County Evacuations
Evacuation orders are in effect for the following areas of Solano County:
- All non-mission essential personnel from Travis Air Force Base through the North and South Gates
- Paradise Valley neighborhood
- Rolling Hills neighborhood
- Rancho Solano and Sanctuary neighborhoods
- Evacuation notification for residents in northeast Vacaville that includes the following streets: Browns Valley Road from Shelton Lane South to Brown Street on the west side, Vine Street and Vine Street estates, Gibson Canyon Road, Fruitvale Road to N. Orchard Avene
- Shelton Lane and North and West Browns Valley Road in Vacaville; North of Gates Canyon Road to Quail Canyon Road; all of Pleasants Valley Road and connecting streets/roads; all of the English Hills area of Vacaville; and all of the Solar Hills and Gibson Canyon Road areas
- Areas of Rockville Road, Suisun Valley Road, Gordon Valley Road, Wooden Valley Road, Clayton Road and Mankas Corner in Fairfield
Lake County Evacuations
Evacuation orders are in effect for the following areas of Lake County:
- Areas in and around Hidden Valley Lake and Jerusalem Valley, including north of Butts Canyon Road, south of Hofacker Lane to Morgan Valley Road, east of Highway 29 and west of the Lake/Napa County line
Evacuation Centers
- Lambrecht Fields - Petersen Road, Suisun City
- Rodriguez High School
- Vacaville Ice Rink, 551 Davis Street, Vacaville
- McBride Senior Center, 91 Town Square Place, Vacaville
- Sierra Vista School- 301 Bel Air Drive Vacaville
- Ulatis Community Center, 1000 Ulatis Drive, Vacaville
- Will C. Wood High School, 998 Marshall Road, Vacaville
- Joseph Nelson Community Center, 611 Village Center Drive, Suisun
- Lambrecht Sports Complex, Lambrecht Drive, Suisun
- Old Walmart Parking Lot, 300 Chadbourne Road, Fairfield Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, 2948 Rockville Road, Fairfield
- Vallejo Fairgrounds, 900 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo (Large animals allowed)
- In Sonoma County, the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds is being used as an evacuation point where evacuees may find information on where they can go.
SCU Complex: Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties
Alameda/Stanislaus counties
Evacuation orders in effect for the following areas:
- Frank Raines Park to Mines Road
- Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road
- All of Mines Road, south of Mile Marker 10 to the county line (Alameda County)
- All areas of Diablo Grande Parkway and the Diablo Grande Community (Alameda County)
Evacuation warnings issued for following areas in Alameda County:
- Mill Creek Road in Fremont
Evacuation warnings have been issued in the following areas in Stanislaus County:
- Diablo Grande Parkway and the Diablo Community to the Stanislaus/Merced County line
- West of I-5
- North of Stanislaus/Merced County line
- East of Santa Clara County line
San Joaquin Evacuations
Evacuation orders are in place in San Joaquin County for the following areas:
- South of West Corral Hollow Road to Stanislaus County line west of I-580 to Alameda County line east of Alameda County line to I-580 and the Stanislaus County line.
Evacuation warnings are in place for the following areas in San Joaquin County:
- North of West Corral Hollow Road to I-580 East of the Alameda Ccounty line to I-580.
- All of PAR Estates which are the following streets: W. Vernalis Road, Bernard Drive, Stearman Road, Brichetto Court, Stearman Court, S. Chrisman Road south of I-580, and the Tracy Golf & Country Club
Santa Clara County
Evacuation orders are in place for the following areas in Santa Clara County:
- North of Highway 130 to Santa Clara County line
- West of San Antonio Valley Road
- West of Mines Road to Santa Clara County line
- East of 3 Springs Road and Mt. Hamilton Road
- South of Santa Clara County line
- Following unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County east of the city of San Jose
- East of Ed Levine County Park, Felter Road, Sierra Road, Toyon Avenue, and Mt. Hamilton Road to 3 Springs Road
- North of Mt. Hamilton Road to 3 Springs Road
- South of Santa Clara County Line
- West of fire perimeter
- East of San Jose City limits
- South of Mt. Hamilton Road
- North of Metcalf Road and San Felipe Road, east to the county line
- East of San Antonio Valley Road to Del Puerto Canyon Road to the county line
- South of Stanislaus County between Santa Clara County line and I-5
- West of I-5 north of Stanislaus/Merced County line
- North of Stanislaus/Merced County line
- East of Santa Clara County line
Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following areas in Santa Clara County:
- East of Shingle Valley Road and everything east of Anderson Lake, east of Coyote Creek, east of Coyote Reservoir, east of Roop Road, east of Leavesley Road, east of Crews Road, east of Ferguson Road
- East and north of Highway 152
- West of Merced County line, north of Highway 152
- South of Metcalf Road at Shingle Valley Road, east to the Stanislaus County line
Evacuation Centers:
- Creekside Middle School at 535 Peregrine Dr. in Patterson
- Milpitas Library at 160 N. Main St. in Milpitas
For more information, click here.