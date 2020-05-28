List: Cooling Centers Open Around the Bay Area

With temperatures reaching into the upper 90s and triple digits in some areas, counties around the Bay Area are opening cooling centers for those who need to escape the heat.

All of the cooling centers are abiding by county public health orders in place due to the coronavirus, and anyone who has been exposed to or is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should not go to a cooling center.

Santa Clara County

Here's a list of cooling centers that will be open through Thursday, May 28 in San Jose. The cooling centers will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Mayfair Community Center; 2039 Kammerer Ave. San José, CA 95116

Camden Community Center; 3369 Union Ave. San José, CA 95124

Seven Trees Community Center; 3590 Cas Dr. San José, CA 95111

Roosevelt Community Center; 901 E. Santa Clara St. San José, CA 95116

Cypress Community Center; 403 Cypress Ave. San José, CA 95117

Here's a list of cooling centers that will be open through Thursday, May 28 in Santa Clara County. The cooling centers will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Saratoga Library; 13650 Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga, CA 95070

Gilroy Library; 350 W 6th., Gilroy, CA 95020

Morgan Hill Library; 660 W. Main St., Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Here's a schedule for a cooling center open to the public at the Campbell Community Center located at 1 W. Campbell Ave. Campbell, CA 95008

Thursday, May 28 - 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Q80 (Roosevelt Redwood Room)

Officials say due to COVID-19 county health orders, capacity will be limited at the cooling centers. Residents who visit a cooling center must follow all county guidelines, including social distancing and wearing a face mask. For more information, visit the Santa Clara County's Emergency Department.

Contra Costa County

The Contra Costa County Employment & Human Services Department (EHSD) has partially re-opened four of its public lobbies where residents can cool off Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

4545 Delta Fair Blvd., Antioch

400 Ellinwood Way, Pleasant Hill

151 Linus Pauling, Hercules

1305 Macdonald, Richmond

Social distancing and face covering requirements are in place in the EHSD buildings, and capacity may be limited in order to comply with County health orders.