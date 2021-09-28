restaurants

List: Newly-Starred Michelin Restaurants in the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bay Area cuisine is earning big accolades.

The Michelin Guide announced its newly-starred California restaurants Tuesday, and the list includes nearly a dozen local spots, including some first-time winners.

Here's a look at two-star restaurants named on the list:

  • Birdsong (San Francisco)
  • Harbor House (Elk, Mendocino County)

And here's a look at one-star restaurants:

  • Avery (San Francisco)
  • O' by Claude Le Tohic (San Francisco)
  • The Shota (San Francisco)
  • Marlena (San Francisco)
  • Niku Steakhouse (San Francisco)
  • Sushi Shin (Redwood City)
  • Adega (San Jose)
  • Selby's (Atherton)
  • Barndiva (Healdsburg)

In all, 27 restaurants were added to the Michelin Guide California this year.

