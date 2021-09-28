List: Newly-Starred Michelin Restaurants in the Bay Area

Bay Area cuisine is earning big accolades.

The Michelin Guide announced its newly-starred California restaurants Tuesday, and the list includes nearly a dozen local spots, including some first-time winners.

Here's a look at two-star restaurants named on the list:

Birdsong (San Francisco)

Harbor House (Elk, Mendocino County)

And here's a look at one-star restaurants:

Avery (San Francisco)

O' by Claude Le Tohic (San Francisco)

The Shota (San Francisco)

Marlena (San Francisco)

Niku Steakhouse (San Francisco)

Sushi Shin (Redwood City)

Adega (San Jose)

Selby's (Atherton)

Barndiva (Healdsburg)

In all, 27 restaurants were added to the Michelin Guide California this year.