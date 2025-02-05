power outages

List: PG&E outages in Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

An atmospheric river storm arrived in the Bay Area overnight Tuesday and has caused flooding, downed trees and other problems throughout the day. Power outages across the Bay Area are expected.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, close to 13,000 Bay Area PG&E customers were without power, according to the utility. Here's a breakdown by region.

REGIONCUSTOMERS AFFECTED
San Francisco2,120
Peninsula5,074
North Bay4,247
East Bay356
South Bay1,194

If you come across a downed power line, do not touch it or try to move it. Call 911 and PG&E (1-800-743-5002) immediately.

Here's how to prepare for a power outage and what to do if you're currently dealing with one.
