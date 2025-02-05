List: PG&E outages in Bay Area

An atmospheric river storm arrived in the Bay Area overnight Tuesday and has caused flooding, downed trees and other problems throughout the day. Power outages across the Bay Area are expected.
Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, close to 13,000 Bay Area PG&E customers were without power, according to the utility. Here's a breakdown by region.
|REGION
|CUSTOMERS AFFECTED
|San Francisco
|2,120
|Peninsula
|5,074
|North Bay
|4,247
|East Bay
|356
|South Bay
|1,194
View PG&E's outage map for the latest information.
If you come across a downed power line, do not touch it or try to move it. Call 911 and PG&E (1-800-743-5002) immediately.
