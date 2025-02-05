List: PG&E outages in Bay Area

An atmospheric river storm arrived in the Bay Area overnight Tuesday and has caused flooding, downed trees and other problems throughout the day. Power outages across the Bay Area are expected.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, close to 13,000 Bay Area PG&E customers were without power, according to the utility. Here's a breakdown by region.

REGION CUSTOMERS AFFECTED San Francisco 2,120 Peninsula 5,074 North Bay 4,247 East Bay 356 South Bay 1,194

If you come across a downed power line, do not touch it or try to move it. Call 911 and PG&E (1-800-743-5002) immediately.

Here's how to prepare for a power outage and what to do if you're currently dealing with one.

Here's how to prepare for a power outage and what to do if you're currently dealing with one.

