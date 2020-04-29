List: What’s Allowed in Bay Area’s Revised Stay-at-Home Order

The stay-at-home order impacting much of the Bay Area has officially been extended through May 31, but some coronavirus-related restrictions have been eased.
Officials say the following can resume with certain protocols:
- Construction projects,
- real estate transactions,
- childcare establishments, summer camps, and educational and recreational programs,
- businesses that normally operated outdoors prior to shelter-at-home orders,
- and the use of certain outdoor recreational facilities.
View a partial summary of the revised order below. You can also view the full order here.