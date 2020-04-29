coronavirus

List: What’s Allowed in Bay Area’s Revised Stay-at-Home Order

New updated order includes eased restrictions on construction, certain outdoor businesses and some outdoor activities

By NBC Bay Area staff

Photo by Liu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty Images

The stay-at-home order impacting much of the Bay Area has officially been extended through May 31, but some coronavirus-related restrictions have been eased.

Officials say the following can resume with certain protocols:

  • Construction projects,
  • real estate transactions,
  • childcare establishments, summer camps, and educational and recreational programs,
  • businesses that normally operated outdoors prior to shelter-at-home orders,
  • and the use of certain outdoor recreational facilities.

View a partial summary of the revised order below. You can also view the full order here.

