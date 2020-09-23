List: Where to Drop Off Your 2020 Election Ballot

As Election Day approaches and the coronavirus pandemic continues to limit our outdoor activities, local authorities have expanded voting options across the country.

You can still vote in person or by mail, but if you prefer to fill our your ballot and drop it off at a location near you, you can do that too.

Below is a list of drop off locations per county. You can also click on the links provided for more information.

Alameda County

The Golden State Warriors announced that the team's Oakland facility and the Santa Cruz Warriors' Kaiser Permanente Arena will serve as polling places and ballot drop off locations for the November election.

Here's a breakdown of addresses for the Warriors' Oakland Facility and other locations in Alameda County:

Golden State Warriors' Oakland Facility - 1011 Broadway, Downtown Oakland

University of California Berkeley - Between Sather Gate and Architects & Engineers Building, Architects & Engineers, Berkeley, CA 94720

Berkeley Public Library West Branch - 1125 University Ave Berkeley CA 94702

Chabot College - 25555 Hesperian Blvd. Hayward, CA 94545, Near Bus Stop on Campus, close to the 200 Building

Alameda County Fire Department - 31600 Alvarado Blvd Union City CA 94587

For more locations and details about specific cities, click here.

Contra Costa County

Alamo Plaza Shopping Center - 190 Alamo Plaza, Alamo

Antioch Community Center - 4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch

Lafayette School District Office - 3477 School St, Lafayette

Pleasant Hill City Hall - 100 Gregory Ln, Pleasant Hill

Grace Presbyterian Church - 2100 Tice Valley Blvd, Walnut Creek

For more locations and details about specific cities, go to this website and click "Ballot Drop Boxes."

Marin County

Bolinas Community Center - 14 Wharf Rd, Bolinas

Fairfax Town Hall - 142 Bolinas Rd, Fairfax

Marin City Library - 164 Donahue St, Sausalito

Whistlestop - 930 Tamalpais Ave, San Rafael

Novato Library - 1720 Novato Blvd, Novato

Marin County is listing locations as proposed drop box locations. For more details, click here.

Napa County

American Canyon Walgreens Parking Lot - 210 American Canyon Rd, American Canyon, CA 94503

Yountville Community Center—6516 Washington Street (near the library drop box)

Napa Valley College—2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy, by the Library

S. Jefferson St — Outside of River Park Shopping Center in front of Goodwill

2nd Street Garage alley — between 1127 1st St and 2nd Street Garage

For more locations and details about specific cities, click here.

San Francisco

The Chase Center in San Francisco announced via Twitter that it will serve as a ballot drop off location starting Oct. 31.

Thrive City, the outdoor district surrounding Chase Center, will serve as a ballot drop-off location for San Francisco County voters from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3.



» https://t.co/cMpzhu7aX4 pic.twitter.com/qkaXCeAU8q — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) September 4, 2020

Here's a breakdown of addresses for the Chase Center and other locations in San Francisco County:

Chase Center - 1655 3rd St

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - 99 Grove St

Excelsior Branch Library - 4400 Mission St

Bayview/Linda Brooks-Burton Library - 5075 3rd St

For specific times at every location, click here.

San Mateo County

East Palo Alto University Circle - 1900 University Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA 94303

Halfmoon Bay City Hall - 501 Main Street, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

Colma Community Center - 1520 Hillside Boulevard, Colma, CA 94014

Brisbane City Hall - 50 Park Place, Brisbane, CA 94005

Menlo Park Onetta Harris Community Center - 100 Terminal Avenue, Menlo Park, CA 94025

For more locations and details about specific cities, click here.

Santa Clara County

NBC Bay Area

SAP Center in San Jose announced via Twitter that it will serve as a ballot drop box location beginning Oct. 5.

OFFICIAL: @SAPCenter will serve as a contactless ballot drop box location for the 2020 General Election with help from @SAP_BayArea and @SCCgov.



More info: https://t.co/bflxEXbiTL pic.twitter.com/fJGsGZ21gu — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 22, 2020

Here's a breakdown of addresses for the SAP Center and other locations in Santa Clara County:

SAP Center - 525 W. Santa Clara St, San Jose

San Jose State University Dudley Hall - 1 Washington Square, San Jose, CA 95112

Santa Clara City Hall outside City Clerk Office - 1500 Warburton Avenue, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Milpitas Library - 160 North Main Street, Milpitas, CA 95035

Mountain View Fire Station 4 - 229 North Whisman Road, Mountain View, CA 94043

For more locations and details about specific cities, click here.

Solano County

Fairfield/Suisun Unified School District - 2490 Hilborn Rd.

Solano County Registrar of Voters - 675 Texas St.—Suite 2600

Vacaville City Clerk - 650 Merchant St.

Mission Church - 6391 Leisure Town Rd.

Dixon Senior Center - 201 South 5th St.

Solano County will also have curbside drop off ballot locations available. For more locations and details about specific cities, click here.

Sonoma County

Registrar of Voters Office - 435 Fiscal Dr., Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Vets Building - 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa

Vets Memorial Building - 1094 S Petaluma Blvd, Petaluma

Sonoma County's drop box locations will be available 24 hours via drive-thru 29 days before Election Day. For more details, click here.