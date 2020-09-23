List: Where to Drop Off Your 2020 Election Ballot

As Election Day approaches and the coronavirus pandemic continues to limit our outdoor activities, local authorities have expanded voting options across the country.
You can still vote in person or by mail, but if you prefer to fill our your ballot and drop it off at a location near you, you can do that too.
Below is a list of drop off locations per county. You can also click on the links provided for more information.
Alameda County
The Golden State Warriors announced that the team's Oakland facility and the Santa Cruz Warriors' Kaiser Permanente Arena will serve as polling places and ballot drop off locations for the November election.
Here's a breakdown of addresses for the Warriors' Oakland Facility and other locations in Alameda County:
- Golden State Warriors' Oakland Facility - 1011 Broadway, Downtown Oakland
- University of California Berkeley - Between Sather Gate and Architects & Engineers Building, Architects & Engineers, Berkeley, CA 94720
- Berkeley Public Library West Branch - 1125 University Ave Berkeley CA 94702
- Chabot College - 25555 Hesperian Blvd. Hayward, CA 94545, Near Bus Stop on Campus, close to the 200 Building
- Alameda County Fire Department - 31600 Alvarado Blvd Union City CA 94587
For more locations and details about specific cities, click here.
Contra Costa County
- Alamo Plaza Shopping Center - 190 Alamo Plaza, Alamo
- Antioch Community Center - 4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch
- Lafayette School District Office - 3477 School St, Lafayette
- Pleasant Hill City Hall - 100 Gregory Ln, Pleasant Hill
- Grace Presbyterian Church - 2100 Tice Valley Blvd, Walnut Creek
For more locations and details about specific cities, go to this website and click "Ballot Drop Boxes."
Marin County
- Bolinas Community Center - 14 Wharf Rd, Bolinas
- Fairfax Town Hall - 142 Bolinas Rd, Fairfax
- Marin City Library - 164 Donahue St, Sausalito
- Whistlestop - 930 Tamalpais Ave, San Rafael
- Novato Library - 1720 Novato Blvd, Novato
Marin County is listing locations as proposed drop box locations. For more details, click here.
Napa County
- American Canyon Walgreens Parking Lot - 210 American Canyon Rd, American Canyon, CA 94503
- Yountville Community Center—6516 Washington Street (near the library drop box)
- Napa Valley College—2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy, by the Library
- S. Jefferson St — Outside of River Park Shopping Center in front of Goodwill
- 2nd Street Garage alley — between 1127 1st St and 2nd Street Garage
For more locations and details about specific cities, click here.
San Francisco
The Chase Center in San Francisco announced via Twitter that it will serve as a ballot drop off location starting Oct. 31.
Here's a breakdown of addresses for the Chase Center and other locations in San Francisco County:
- Chase Center - 1655 3rd St
- Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - 99 Grove St
- Excelsior Branch Library - 4400 Mission St
- Bayview/Linda Brooks-Burton Library - 5075 3rd St
For specific times at every location, click here.
San Mateo County
- East Palo Alto University Circle - 1900 University Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
- Halfmoon Bay City Hall - 501 Main Street, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
- Colma Community Center - 1520 Hillside Boulevard, Colma, CA 94014
- Brisbane City Hall - 50 Park Place, Brisbane, CA 94005
- Menlo Park Onetta Harris Community Center - 100 Terminal Avenue, Menlo Park, CA 94025
For more locations and details about specific cities, click here.
Santa Clara County
SAP Center in San Jose announced via Twitter that it will serve as a ballot drop box location beginning Oct. 5.
Here's a breakdown of addresses for the SAP Center and other locations in Santa Clara County:
- SAP Center - 525 W. Santa Clara St, San Jose
- San Jose State University Dudley Hall - 1 Washington Square, San Jose, CA 95112
- Santa Clara City Hall outside City Clerk Office - 1500 Warburton Avenue, Santa Clara, CA 95050
- Milpitas Library - 160 North Main Street, Milpitas, CA 95035
- Mountain View Fire Station 4 - 229 North Whisman Road, Mountain View, CA 94043
For more locations and details about specific cities, click here.
Solano County
- Fairfield/Suisun Unified School District - 2490 Hilborn Rd.
- Solano County Registrar of Voters - 675 Texas St.—Suite 2600
- Vacaville City Clerk - 650 Merchant St.
- Mission Church - 6391 Leisure Town Rd.
- Dixon Senior Center - 201 South 5th St.
Solano County will also have curbside drop off ballot locations available. For more locations and details about specific cities, click here.
Sonoma County
- Registrar of Voters Office - 435 Fiscal Dr., Santa Rosa
- Santa Rosa Vets Building - 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa
- Vets Memorial Building - 1094 S Petaluma Blvd, Petaluma
Sonoma County's drop box locations will be available 24 hours via drive-thru 29 days before Election Day. For more details, click here.