List: Which Bay Area Counties Will Lift Mask Mandate

As California prepares to lift the mask mandate on Feb. 16, Bay Area counties have made individual decisions on whether to ditch the face coverings or not.

On Wednesday, Santa Clara County held a press conference to announce their new guidelines. San Francisco Mayor London Breed took to Twitter to say vaccinated people will be able to be maskless in most indoor settings.

Below is a county by county break down on where the mask mandate stands in your area.

Alameda County

Will lift universal mask requirements for most indoor public settings beginning Wednesday, February 16.

Contra Costa County

Will lift universal mask requirements for most indoor public settings beginning Wednesday, February 16.

Marin County

Will lift universal mask requirements for most indoor public settings beginning Wednesday, February 16.

San Francisco County

Will lift universal mask requirements for most indoor public settings beginning Wednesday, February 16.

Starting February 16 in San Francisco, vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear masks in most indoor settings, including restaurants, bars, gyms, grocery stores, offices, museums, and other locations. The unvaccinated will still be required to wear masks indoors. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) February 9, 2022

Napa County

Will lift universal mask requirements for most indoor public settings beginning Wednesday, February 16.

San Mateo County

Will lift universal mask requirements for most indoor public settings beginning Wednesday, February 16.

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County announced it will not lift its local indoor masking requirements saying it "will continue to base decisions on whether and when to lift indoor masking requirements on the risks posed by COVID-19, using clearly defined metrics related to vaccination, hospitalizations, and COVID-19 case rates."

Solano County

Will lift universal mask requirements for most indoor public settings beginning Wednesday, February 16.

Sonoma County

Will lift universal mask requirements for most indoor public settings beginning Wednesday, February 16.

Monterey County

Will lift universal mask requirements for most indoor public settings beginning Wednesday, February 16.

Santa Cruz County

Will lift universal mask requirements for most indoor public settings beginning Wednesday, February 16.