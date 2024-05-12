Crews extinguish lithium battery fire at Port of Oakland

A fire in a facility at the Port of Oakland Sunday afternoon that sent black smoke over the San Francisco Bay was fully extinguished by 4:30 p.m., a spokesman for the fire department said.

"The fire was in a lithium battery at the port, on Seventh Street," said Michael Hunt, a spokesman for the Oakland Fire Department.

The department posted a photo of the billowing smoke on social media.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. and took about an hour to get under control, Hunt said.