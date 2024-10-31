The beloved Little Blue Penguins celebrate ‘Waddle-ween' in La Jolla

What to Know The Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins habitat opened at the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego in July 2022

The aquarium, which always offers a few festive Halloween events and online treats during the fall, shared a video of the petite penguins exploring their own pumpkin house

You can admire the penguins throughout much of the calendar by visiting the aquarium, which is also home to sea dragons and other incredible aquatic critters

ARE YOU 'WEEN-READY? Honestly, we're always fully into the 'ween scene. We'll add 'ween to summer to jumpstart some spooky-but-sunny Summerween fun, and turning the holiday of hearts into Valentineween? If we'd like to honor the emotion-filled festivity with a note of eerieness, we might whimsically 'ween-up the occasion's name. But when it comes to the concept of Waddle-ween, well, we must give that over to the Little Blue Penguins, the waddling wonders of Birch Aquarium in La Jolla.

THE TRULY BLUE BIRDS... have been enjoying a carved-out pumpkin house in honor of Halloween 2024, and the aquarium shared video of the adorable action on Oct. 31. Does it seem, at first glance, like these feathered charmers are touring the house in hopes of making a permanent residence? We're not sure if they plan on making an offer, but they look like they mean business. Of course, the pumpkin abode is just a seasonal whimsy, an enrichment activity kindly provided by the penguins' keepers. Check out the cute video now, and be sure to turn that volume up.