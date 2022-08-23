Community Members Take Safety Into Their Own Hands Following Deadly Shooting in Little Saigon

Oakland's Asian American community is mourning once again after loosing yet another member of their community.

The city's Chinatown and Little Saigon neighborhoods said they are tired of family and friends being victimized and targeted by violence, and have decided to implement new efforts to make the areas safer.

Dr. Lili Xu, who had dentistry offices in Oakland and Castro Valley, was shot and killed on Sunday making her the latest victim of violence in the city.

"I feel heartbroken, because she is like a sister to us," said Xu's friend and patient, Linda Lei. "We are thinking 'who is next, might be me, might be you.' We have to say something," she said.

Police said Xu was shot and killed in what they think was an attempter robbery. The entire attack was caught on surveillance cameras.

Community members are saying they are now taking safety into their own hands.

Carl Chan at Chinatown Chamber of Commerce is working with Little Saigon and other partners to install free security cameras throughout the area, a similar effort that has reduced crime in Chinatown.

"Its proven its working, so we are hoping that they will be on almost every corner and every business they have to detour crimes at the beginning," he told NBC Bay Area.

In addition, community members are also calling for more consistent and tough prosecution of criminals.

Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas said she's committed to this effort.

"I'm calling on our district attorney and our attorney general to fully investigate these instances," she said. "If they are hate crimes, call them as such and prosecute them as such."

Bas has allocated $110,000 to the neighborhood with a goal of increasing patrols and safety resources.

The community is also calling for a new police sub station. But Bas said police alone wont solve the issue.

"It's really about all hands on deck, every part of our government working together," she said. "We need federal resources, we need state and county resources and for the city council we need the mayoral administration to deliver on the budget."