Live Blog: Bay Area Reacts to Verdict in Derek Chauvin Trial

The jury reached a verdict Tuesday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests and demonstrations across the country.

In the Bay Area, several businesses have taken initiative and decided to board up windows and doors ahead of possible demonstration.

Here's a breakdown of the charges Derek Chauvin is facing and an explanation of what jurors had to consider to make a decision.

Below is a look at the latest updates and local reaction across the Bay Area.

Tuesday, April 20

NBC Bay Area's Melissa Colorado in Oakland tweeted Oakland Police Department's Chief Armstrong reassured businesses that security will be in place ahead of possible protests and demonstrations.

Today, @oaklandpoliceca Chief Armstrong reassured businesses that OPD is monitoring any protests or demonstrations that may happen tonight & throughout the week. Along Broadway, artists continue to beautify downtown #Oakland with vibrant murals. @nbcbayarea #DerekChauvinVerdict pic.twitter.com/NvPc82tyCH — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) April 20, 2021

As the world awaits #DerekChauvinVerdict today, @oaklandpoliceca Chief Armstrong visited businesses along Broadway that are boarded up. The chief says California National Guard is on standby, in case OPD needs their help. Chief is asking people to remain peaceful @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/W0RSpPufUw — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) April 20, 2021

In San Francisco, barricades are up surrounding City Hall. Take a look below.