Livermore police arrest 3 juveniles in connection with 49 auto burglaries

By Bay City News

Three children – ages 12, 14 and 15 – have been arrested in connection with 49 auto burglaries in Livermore, police said Thursday.

Two boys, ages 12 and 15, and a 14-year-old girl were arrested June 10 for the burglaries, police said on social media.

The 49 break-ins all occurred overnights from May 5 to June 13 in the downtown area and surrounding streets, police said.

Most of the burglaries involved smashed windows, primarily on the front passenger side, to steal USB drives, battery packs, sunglasses and wallets, police said.

Search warrants were executed at the homes of the trio, all of whom live in Livermore. Officers recovered some of the stolen property, police said.

All three were cited and released to their parents. Juvenile Hall would not accept the children due to the non-violent nature of the offenses, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate whether the group is responsible for additional auto burglaries and vehicle thefts in Livermore prior to May 5.

The case has been referred to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office Juvenile Probation Department.

