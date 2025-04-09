Suspected DUI driver arrested in Livermore after slamming into building

A suspected drunk driver was arrested early Wednesday morning in Livermore after the vehicle he was driving slammed into a martial arts studio, according to police.

Video footage just after midnight shows a dark colored Kia through a smashed window at the Elite Taekwondo Academy on Wright Brothers Avenue in Livermore.

It appears the vehicle veered off the roadway and crossed grass and landscaping before slamming into the building, causing significant damage.

No injuries were reported.