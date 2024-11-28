Motorcyclist dies following crash near Livermore

A motorcyclist has died following a crash near Livermore, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on Mines Road, south of Tesla Road.

CHP said the motorcyclist was weaving in and out of traffic, even crossing into oncoming traffic on Mines Road, before crashing into a power pole.

The power pole nearly fell over and at least one power line came down from the collision, according to the CHP.

Mines Road was temporarily blocked while emergency crews responded and police investigated the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

One-way traffic control is now in place. Please drive safe.

