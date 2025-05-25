Livermore

2 acre fire in Livermore forces business to shortly evacuate

By Thom Jensen

A fire in Livermore on Saturday scorched a few acres and scared businesses enough to evacuate customers and employees.

The fire, which broke out around 1:40 p.m., was first caught on a fire alert camera. Crews then responded and controlled the fire to a little over 2 acres.

Embers from burned fence posts, brush, and rubble in the area have since kicked back up into small flames because the wind has been constant.

"Even though it’s only late May, we are definitely in peak fire season as you can see in the burned area behind us, and this required some evacuations of local businesses," said Matt Thau, Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Battalion Chief.

The fire caused many at the nearby In-N-Out Burger and Les Schwab fire shop to evacuate for about half an hour until the fire was under control.

"This entire area was completely, like, up in flames, and we were all just staring out the window. We had to completely evacuate the store," said Takina Piutau, an In-N-Out employee.

Alameda County Fire and Camp Park Fire assisted in knocking down the grass fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.

