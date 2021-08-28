Livermore High School Student Killed, 5 Others Injured in Car Crash

A Livermore High School student was killed and five other classmates were injured following a solo car crash late Friday night, according to officials with St. Michael Catholic Church in Livermore.

Officials with the Alameda County Fire Department said they responded to a report of a pickup truck that was 200 feet down an embankment on Del Valle Road just before 11:30 p.m. in an unincorporated area of Livermore.

At 11:27 PM last night, ACFD B3, E08 & E20, LPFD T96 & E99, Falck EMS 50, 590, 591, 592, 593, H32, CHP, ACSO, East Bay Regional Parks & Con Air were dispatched to a pickup truck over a 200 yard embankment on Del Valle Road in unincorporated Livermore. 6 patients in total… pic.twitter.com/IW4poRXnan — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 28, 2021

Fire officials said that a total of six people were involved in the crash. Two of the victims were airlifted to a nearby hospital. While four others were transported via an ambulance.

One of the victims was trapped inside the vehicle and an extrication was required once the vehicle was stabilized, fire officials said.

The St. Michael Catholic Church in Livermore identified one of the victims as Sal Barbilinardo, a Livermore High School student and a former student with the catholic school. Officials added Barbilinardo is in critical condition.

St. Michael Catholic Church officials released the following statement on their Facebook page:

"The news of last night’s tragic car accident that involved six local Livermore High School students has filled us with sadness and grief. Sal Barbilinardo, a St Michael School alumnus, remains in critical condition. One student has died. Please offer prayers for the repose of the soul of the student who died, for peace and consolation for their family and for healing for those who are recovering."

The names of the other students involved the crash, including the student who died were not immediately known.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District, which oversees Livermore High School for a statement.

St. Michael officials said that there will be a vigil for the crash victims at 7 p.m. Saturday at Livermore High School.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.