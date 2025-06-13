Livermore

Livermore man detained in San Francisco deported to Mexico, family says

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Livermore man who was detained in San Francisco last month has been deported to Mexico, his family said.

Miguel Ángel López Luvian, a father of three and grandfather who had been working at a Livermore winery, was initially taken to a detention center in the Central Valley after being detained. Last Friday, his wife Rosa López received a call and learned that his situation had changed.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"At 6 in the morning, I get a call from him and I see on my cellphone it's him," she said. "I said, 'Where you at?' He said, 'I'm in Tijuana.' I said, 'It wasn't supposed to go like that, Miguel.' He's like, 'Well, what can I do?'"

Lopez Luvian has one more court case pending in the U.S. He and his family hope it goes his way so he can return to the Bay Area.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

LivermoreImmigration
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us