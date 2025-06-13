Livermore man detained in San Francisco deported to Mexico, family says

A Livermore man who was detained in San Francisco last month has been deported to Mexico, his family said.

Miguel Ángel López Luvian, a father of three and grandfather who had been working at a Livermore winery, was initially taken to a detention center in the Central Valley after being detained. Last Friday, his wife Rosa López received a call and learned that his situation had changed.

"At 6 in the morning, I get a call from him and I see on my cellphone it's him," she said. "I said, 'Where you at?' He said, 'I'm in Tijuana.' I said, 'It wasn't supposed to go like that, Miguel.' He's like, 'Well, what can I do?'"

Lopez Luvian has one more court case pending in the U.S. He and his family hope it goes his way so he can return to the Bay Area.