Livermore dog park shut down after shards of glass found in dirt

A Livermore dog park has been shut down after reports of glass shards in the dirt.

The Livermore Area Recreation and Park District said the issue at May Nissen Dog Park is tied to purchased soil unknowingly contaminated with pieces of glass and plastic.

David Weisberger, a community outreach supervisor for LARPD, said the district started receiving reports of glass last Wednesday -- not long after new soil was added. Weisberger said the district responded that same day.

"A team was sent out here and thoroughly raked it," he said. "We thought we had gotten it all, but we were notified yesterday we missed some."

A district employee was out Wednesday picking up glass shards from the park.

The district said it has not received reports of any injured pets or people.

It is unclear when the park will reopen, but the district plans to put up additional fencing to create a temporary area for dogs.