Livermore police warn of new scam

Livermore police are warning people about a nationwide online scam that is costing victims tens of thousands of dollars.

Police say the scam starts with a pop-up screen on the victim's computer. The message says there is some unusual activity on an account and directs them to call a phone number for support. The scammer then tells the victim their computer and personal information (i.e. Social Security number) has been compromised.

Someone impersonating a government official advises the victim to work with them to wire money and/or liquidate their assets into gold bars and/or gift cards. The scammers then send a courier to pick up the gold bars.

For additional information as well as to file a complaint, visit the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.