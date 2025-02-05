Livermore wineries remain hopeful following recent rain

While the potholes, slick roads and downed trees have created their share of problems on Tuesday, the rain was also good news for wineries in the Livermore Valley.

After a dry January, winemakers were embracing Tuesday’s rain and hope more is on the way.

“I’m ecstatic actually, we really need the rain,” said McGrail Vineyards winemaker Mark Clarin.

Saturated soil and rainfall is exactly what Clarin said is needed after very little rainfall in the Livermore Valley this winter. He said it's key to ensuring a full-bodied growing season.

“I’m hopeful that we will have a good growing season. It is a little early to tell because we are just barely into February,” Clarin said. “A little bit of rainfall in December, January was very dry, February is starting off very nicely.”

Even with the recent rain, Clarin said their soil is still on the dryer side, which could force them to turn on the irrigation systems.

“Sonoma County and Napa County are getting probably 3-5 times as much of rainfall as we are getting down here,” he said. “As long as the vineyard behind me doesn’t start flowing down the hillside, we are good.

At Wente Vineyards, they are also embracing the rain as their 1,100 acres of vineyards lay dormant over the winter.

“With the rain right now, it is not excessive. Rain is going to help rebuild out water reservoirs in the soils and leech out any salts and toxins that might be present,” said Garrett Morales, Wente Vinyards viticulturist.

The weather is a delicate dance for wineries, who are hoping for the right amount of rain at the right time of the season without over saturating the vines and creating a different problem in spring.

“If you have a late winter, that will affect the vine going into bloom or bud break. If you have too late of water, that could dictate how the vine grows. Climate overall is going to dictate how the season you see,” Morales said.