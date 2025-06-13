Santa Clara County

Large nonnative lizard spotted in South Bay park safely captured

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large nonnative lizard that had been on the loose in a South Bay park for over a week has been safely captured, officials said Thursday.

Hikers first spotted the Argentine black and white tegu earlier this month in Joseph D. Grant County Park. Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation Department staff later spotted the elusive lizard on the dam at Grant Lake while they were performing a routine inspection, the parks department said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Maintenance staff and park rangers worked together to safely capture the reptile, according to the parks department.

Santa Clara County Animal Services will hold on to the lizard until its rightful owner comes forward or its adopted, the parks department said.

Tegus are not dangerous to people and are legal to own as house pets, but it is illegal to dump or abandon an animal in Santa Clara County.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara County
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us