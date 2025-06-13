Large nonnative lizard spotted in South Bay park safely captured

A large nonnative lizard that had been on the loose in a South Bay park for over a week has been safely captured, officials said Thursday.

Hikers first spotted the Argentine black and white tegu earlier this month in Joseph D. Grant County Park. Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation Department staff later spotted the elusive lizard on the dam at Grant Lake while they were performing a routine inspection, the parks department said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Maintenance staff and park rangers worked together to safely capture the reptile, according to the parks department.

Santa Clara County Animal Services will hold on to the lizard until its rightful owner comes forward or its adopted, the parks department said.

Tegus are not dangerous to people and are legal to own as house pets, but it is illegal to dump or abandon an animal in Santa Clara County.