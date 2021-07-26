crime

Local, Federal Leaders Outline Plans for Curbing Crime in Oakland's Chinatown

By NBC Bay Area staff

The FBI is now joining efforts to curb crime in Oakland's Chinatown.

Local and federal leaders on Monday outlined what they're doing to stop the violence. Earlier this month, surveillance cameras captured two men beating an elderly Asian man and the violent robbery of two Asian women the next day.

"The FBI is developing new strategies to combat the threat of hate crimes," FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair said. "This effort includes training more special agents to conduct hate crime and civil rights investigations."

In addition, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also creating a regional strike force to prosecute gun-related crimes and stop suppliers of firearms.

