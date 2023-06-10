Local leaders react to San Francisco's Mission District shooting

Local officials reacted Saturday after a shooting left nine people hurt in San Francisco's Mission District Friday.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed released the following statement on her Twitter page:

"Last night's shooting in the Mission is still under investigation. I know there are a lot of questions and concerns in the community, and people want answers.

We are still working to understand exactly what happened and why and we will share information as soon as we can.

What we do know is our @SF_emergency 911 dispatchers, @SFPD, paramedics, and medical staff at @ZSFGCare all responded quickly to this shooting, and no lives were lost. Thank you to all our City workers who responded to this horrific event in the Mission.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411."

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi shared her thoughts on social media Saturday afternoon.

San Franciscans are praying for those wounded in last night’s horrific shooting in the Mission & their loved ones.



Thanks to our first responders & medical professionals, no lives were lost.



The investigation continues, but we know this: we must end the scourge of gun violence. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 10, 2023

Sen. Alex Padilla also reacted to the news on his Twitter page Saturday morning.

"Angela and I are praying for the victims of last night’s shooting in San Francisco. Americans deserve better than to live in fear of gun violence," he said.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott tweeted a statement Saturday.

This kind of violence on our streets is unacceptable. People should feel safe to go out in San Francisco without fear of being victims of gun violence. Investigators are working diligently, and we will have a visible police presence in the community where this occurred. https://t.co/L5repl9fxf — SFPD Chief Scott (@SFPDChief) June 10, 2023

San Francisco District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who represents the Mission District, also released the following statement Saturday:

"I am extremely grateful to the first responders who arrived immediately at the scene to treat the victims of a horrific act of gun violence last night at 24th and Treat Street. Fortunately all nine victims are expected to survive their injuries. My staff and I are in communication with SFPD and SFFD and we will provide support to the community to address the impacts of this traumatizing though reportedly isolated and targeted shooting."