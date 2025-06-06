lottery

2 local lottery players combine to win $11.2M on Scratchers

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pair of local lottery Scratchers players, one in Santa Rosa and one in Watsonville, combined to win $11.2 million in recent months, according to the California Lottery.

In March, Roseann Saporita uncovered the $1.2 million top prize on a $2 Set for Life ticket she bought at
MD Liquor & Food on Mission Boulevard in Santa Rosa, the lottery said.

Saporita opted for the annuity, which entitles her to $4,000 a month over the next 25 years.

In May, Sabina Gharahgozloo picked up a 200X Scratchers ticket at Jessica’s Grocery Store in
Watsonville and crossed off the $10 million jackpot prize, the lottery said.

Gharahgozloo opted for the lump sum, which totals $5.8 million before taxes.

Both retailers are eligible for bonus prizes.

