2 local lottery players combine to win $11.2M on Scratchers

A pair of local lottery Scratchers players, one in Santa Rosa and one in Watsonville, combined to win $11.2 million in recent months, according to the California Lottery.
In March, Roseann Saporita uncovered the $1.2 million top prize on a $2 Set for Life ticket she bought at
MD Liquor & Food on Mission Boulevard in Santa Rosa, the lottery said.
Saporita opted for the annuity, which entitles her to $4,000 a month over the next 25 years.
In May, Sabina Gharahgozloo picked up a 200X Scratchers ticket at Jessica’s Grocery Store in
Watsonville and crossed off the $10 million jackpot prize, the lottery said.
Gharahgozloo opted for the lump sum, which totals $5.8 million before taxes.
Both retailers are eligible for bonus prizes.
