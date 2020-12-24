Local Malls Bustling With Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers

2020 has forced people to change almost everything about how they live, but one tradition — last-minute shopping for gifts on Christmas Eve — was still alive and well this year.

Bay Area malls were bustling Thursday, but the crowds weren't as large as they've been in years past.

There were a number of factors keeping traffic down at Westfield Oakridge mall in San Jose. For one, there was no indoor dining, so the food court was quiet. There was also a 20% limit on the number of shoppers that could be inside the mall at any given time.

But those restrictions didn't keep shoppers completely away.

"I came to get last-minute Christmas gifts because I found it very difficult to come out before today," Maria Ocana said. "Now I must."

And there was no shortage of folks waiting for one last chance to chat with Santa.

"I worked until 2 o'clock this morning and then got up to do the family thing and going to be back at work today at 1:30," Phil Jones, a paramedic, said.

While local malls said curbside pickup reached new highs thanks to online shopping, small businesses urged shoppers to show them some Christmas love, too.

"We are hurting so bad," one worker said. "We need help."