Local School Closure List Due to LNU, CZU and SCU Complex Fires

As multiple fires burn across the the Bay Area and surrounding communities, forcing evacuations and destroying homes, many school districts are closing their doors or ceasing distance learning. Below is a list, broken down by county.

You can view a Cal Fire map of current incidents here.

LNU Complex: Sonoma, Napa, Solano counties

Solano County

Fairfield-Suisun School District

Travis School District

Vacaville School District

Sonoma County

Guerneville School District

Healdsburg School District

Kashia School District

Monte Rio School District

Montgomery School District

West Side School District

Alexander Valley will be open for remote learning on Friday. Fort Ross and Forestville school districts are not yet in session. Please check back for updates on these districts.

CZU Complex: San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties

Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz City Schools

Bonny Doon Union Elementary School District

San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District

Pacific Elementary

Food will still be available at the following schools, which remain closed, on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Gault Elementary, DeLaveaga Elementary, Harbor High School, Soquel High School, Neary Lagoon, Sycamore Commons, Beach Flats and The Tannery.