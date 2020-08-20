school closures

Local School Closure List Due to LNU, CZU and SCU Complex Fires

As multiple fires burn across the the Bay Area and surrounding communities, forcing evacuations and destroying homes, many school districts are closing their doors or ceasing distance learning. Below is a list, broken down by county.

List: Bay Area evacuation orders

You can view a Cal Fire map of current incidents here.

LNU Complex: Sonoma, Napa, Solano counties

Solano County

  • Fairfield-Suisun School District
  • Travis School District
  • Vacaville School District

Sonoma County

  • Guerneville School District
  • Healdsburg School District
  • Kashia School District
  • Monte Rio School District
  • Montgomery School District 
  • West Side School District

Alexander Valley will be open for remote learning on Friday. Fort Ross and Forestville school districts are not yet in session. Please check back for updates on these districts.

CZU Complex: San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties

Santa Cruz County

  • Santa Cruz City Schools
  • Bonny Doon Union Elementary School District
  • San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District
  • Pacific Elementary

Food will still be available at the following schools, which remain closed, on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Gault Elementary, DeLaveaga Elementary, Harbor High School, Soquel High School, Neary Lagoon, Sycamore Commons, Beach Flats and The Tannery.

