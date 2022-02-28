Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Local, State Buildings Lit Up in Blue and Yellow in Support of Ukraine

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Landmarks in the Bay Area and other parts of California have recently been lit up in blue and yellow in a show of support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

The light display atop Salesforce Tower in San Francisco has been featuring the colors of Ukraine's flag.

The blue and yellow colors have also been lighting up San Francisco City Hall and Grace Cathedral.

There has been a similar scene in Sacramento, with blue and yellow washing over the capitol building.

"California stands with the people of Ukraine," the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on social media.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine CrisisUkraine
