Local, State Buildings Lit Up in Blue and Yellow in Support of Ukraine

Landmarks in the Bay Area and other parts of California have recently been lit up in blue and yellow in a show of support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

The light display atop Salesforce Tower in San Francisco has been featuring the colors of Ukraine's flag.

Tonight: The @salesforce tower in San Francisco lit up to support #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/2DuFlaGBdl — scott budman (@scottbudman) February 27, 2022

The blue and yellow colors have also been lighting up San Francisco City Hall and Grace Cathedral.

This weekend, City Hall will be lit in Ukraine's Colors as San Francisco stands with Ukraine. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/3nzXtoAzzc — London Breed (@LondonBreed) February 27, 2022

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

There has been a similar scene in Sacramento, with blue and yellow washing over the capitol building.

"California stands with the people of Ukraine," the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on social media.