Congresswoman Lofgren, Secretary of State Blinken Visit the Bay Area

By Robert Handa

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
South Bay Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, a key member of the Jan. 6 hearings, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid visits to the Bay Area on Monday.

Lofgren came to San Jose State University bearing gifts – millions of federal dollars to help multiple groups, including the college deal with climate change – and for the first time since she returned home, she shared her thoughts about what the Jan. 6 committee has accomplished so far and the subpoena it will issue to former President Donald Trump.

"We do hope that the former president comes in to talk to us," she said. "We'll see. His letter to us was very odd and didn’t indicate that he would come in. It was just a rant."

Blinken had a busy day touring various technology-oriented programs at Stanford University.

He said misinformation is a huge problem right now and hopes technology, including projects underway at Stanford, will help get to the truth and the facts.

"This is a day in, day out battle for us, combatting misinformation and disinformation, around the world," he said. "We have at the state department itself, a big focus on this, we have something called the global engagement center that's working on this every single day."

Lofgren agrees but said people must still come forward and tell her committee what they know.

"We didn’t achieve every interview that we wanted," she said. "Some people took the Fifth Amendment, which is their right. Other people defied the subpoena and are going to jail."

Lofgren said she anticipates more hearings, not only to gather more information but also to put out recommendations to make sure another insurrection never happens.

