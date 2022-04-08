Longtime Bay Area News Anchor Frank Somerville Charged With DUI

Former KTVU news anchor Frank Somerville was charged earlier this week with driving under the influence following an arrest in late December in Oakland, Alameda County prosecutors and police said.

Somerville, now 64, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 2200 block of Broadway following a collision between his 2014 Porsche 911 and a silver Audi, according to a probable cause statement by Officer Natalie Windham.

The collision occurred eastbound on West Grand Avenue, Windham wrote.

After the initial collision, the driver of the Audi got out of their vehicle and Somerville, in his Porsche, allegedly pushed the Audi across the intersection of Broadway and West Grand Avenue until the Audi hit a pole on the southwest corner of the intersection, Windham's statement said.

According to Windham's statement, Somerville showed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol when officers reached him.

Somerville's attorney said that he is "attending meetings and working on himself So, nothing like this happens again."

No one was hurt in the incident.