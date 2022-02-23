Longtime SJSU Sports Information Director Lawrence Fan Dies at 67

San Jose State University announced Wednesday that legendary employee Lawrence Fan, who spent more than four decades on campus, recently died at the age of 67.

The university said that Fan died on Monday night.

Fan was the longtime sports information director. While some many not know his name but Fan was a Bay Area sports legend, who many who knew him said that he worked tirelessly behind the scenes.

Fan spent 42 years promoting San Jose State's athletic department and helped thousands of athletes and reporters along the way, including NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai.

In 2012, Fan was inducted into the College Sports Information Director's Hall of Fame.

Many in the Bay Area reacted to the news and shared their memories of Fan on social media Wednesday.

We are saddened to share that longtime sports information director Lawrence Fan has passed away at the age of 67.



More information will come soon on the celebration and recognition of Lawrence's life.#SpartanUp — San Jose State Spartans (@SJSUAthletics) February 23, 2022

We are saddened to hear of the passing of beloved Sports Information Director Lawrence Fan. Sending our condolences to his entire family and @SJSU 💙⁰



We remember Lawrence for his great support and passion for collegiate athletics and the City of San Jose. https://t.co/gowcD4UVwu — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 24, 2022

THE most popular, genuine and dedicated SID I’ve ever known. A Bay Area sports legend. I will miss his humor and passion. #RIP #SJSU #Spartans https://t.co/gg5YkGFZzV — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) February 23, 2022

Lawrence Fan was a Bay Area legend. He was kind, helpful and so knowledgable about anything & everything San Jose State.

I did a story back in November about Fan's incredible streak of working 500 consecutive @SanJoseStateFB games. #RIP Lawrence Fan. #SpartanUp @SJSUAthletics pic.twitter.com/Ghi94HIDt0 — Anthony Flores (@AnthonyTVSports) February 24, 2022

Adding to chorus of friends mourning passing of #SJSU #Sports Information icon #LawrenceFan. A real pro. Knew him since day one and it will be so strange not to see him there. Did story there recently and SO glad we got to catch up. RIP pic.twitter.com/xAUpwfX6ov — Robert Handa (@RHandaNBC) February 24, 2022