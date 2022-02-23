Longtime SJSU Sports Information Director Lawrence Fan Dies at 67

San Jose State University announced Wednesday that legendary employee Lawrence Fan, who spent more than four decades on campus, recently died at the age of 67.
The university said that Fan died on Monday night.
Fan was the longtime sports information director. While some many not know his name but Fan was a Bay Area sports legend, who many who knew him said that he worked tirelessly behind the scenes.
Fan spent 42 years promoting San Jose State's athletic department and helped thousands of athletes and reporters along the way, including NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai.
In 2012, Fan was inducted into the College Sports Information Director's Hall of Fame.
Many in the Bay Area reacted to the news and shared their memories of Fan on social media Wednesday.