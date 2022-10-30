Looming South Bay Physicians Strike Averted With Tentative Contract Agreement

Santa Clara County leaders and a physicians union reached a tentative agreement on a new contract Friday, staving off a possible strike.

Valley Physicians Group and county supervisors released a statement saying the strike tentatively planned for Nov. 1 would not be held.

The union represents the physicians, podiatrists and dentists employed by the county.

"We are committed to working together to tackle a number of difficult challenges that all those who provide health care in this nation face, especially those who serve a safety net population," the joint statement said.

The agreement will be presented to the full board of supervisors and union members before being finalized.